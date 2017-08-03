BRIEF-GasLog qtrly loss/share $0.12‍​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GasLog Ltd:

* GasLog Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.12‍​

* Says qtrly revenues $114.5 million versus $129.9 million

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.03‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $128.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says contracted charter revenues estimated to increase to $486.8 million for fiscal year 2019 from $444.5 million for fiscal year 2016

* Says with increased dropdown activity, improving spot rates, growing fleet, amortising debt, expect leverage to continue to fall through 2017, beyond‍​