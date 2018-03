March 15 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc:

* GASTAR EXPLORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION OF 6,900 BOE/D, A 17% INCREASE

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $22.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUES UP SUBSTANTIALLY, DRIVEN BY A 17% INCREASE IN PRODUCTION AND AN 18% INCREASE IN PRODUCT PRICING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)