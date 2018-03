BRIEF-Gategroup CEO expects revenue to grow 5-7 pct in 2018

March 6 (Reuters) - HNA Group Co Ltd:

* GATEGROUP CEO TELL REUTERS VALUATION OF COMPANY AFTER IPO WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN WHEN HNA BOUGHT IT (ADDS DROPPED WORD “HIGHER”)

* GATEGROUP CEO SAYS COMPANY IS 100 PERCENT FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT FROM HNA, NO FINANCIAL MOVEMENTS BETWEEN THE COMPANIES

* GATEGROUP CEO SAYS FURTHER INCREASES IN PROFIT MARGIN POSSIBLE

* GATEGROUP CEO SAYS EXPECTS COMPANY REVENUE TO GROW 5 TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018