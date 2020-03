BRIEF-Gateley Says Trading Till End Of Feb In Line With Board's Expectations

March 24 (Reuters) - Gateley Holdings PLC:

* GATELEY (HOLDINGS) - COVID-19 AND DIVIDEND UPDATE

* GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC - TRADING UNTIL END OF FEBRUARY WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS.

* GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC - ACTIVITY HAS, UNDERSTANDABLY, REDUCED SINCE 1 MARCH 2020, AS A RESULT OF DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC - GIVEN CAREFUL CONSIDERATION TO RAPIDLY EVOLVING GOVERNMENT GUIDANCE IN RESPECT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC - CONCLUDED THAT IT IS PRESENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT GROUP’S LIKELY TRADING PERFORMANCE IN SHORT-TERM.

* GATELEY HOLDINGS - TAKING PRUDENT STEP TO SUSPEND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE GOING FORWARD UNTIL BOTH IMPACT AND DURATION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC BECOMES CLEARER

* GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC - DECIDED TO CANCEL GROUP’S INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.9 PENCE PER SHARE, WHICH WAS DUE FOR PAYMENT ON 31 MARCH 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: