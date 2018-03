BRIEF-Gates Industrial Corp Q4 Sales $781.8 Million

March 13 (Reuters) - Gates Industrial Corporation Plc :

* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC - FOURTH-QUARTER SALES OF $781.8 MILLION, A 17.1% INCREASE OVER PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC - QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.46

* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC - EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 NET REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN RANGE OF 7.5% TO 10.5%

* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $735 MILLION TO $755 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2InxX99) Further company coverage: