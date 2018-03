March 13 (Reuters) - Gates Industrial Corporation Plc :

* Q4 SALES $781.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $754.7 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME OF $118.8 MILLION, COMPARED TO PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER NET INCOME OF $9.9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)