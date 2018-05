May 2 (Reuters) - Gates Industrial Corporation PLC:

* GATES INDUSTRIAL REPORTS RECORD FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $852 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $819.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION- TAKING INTO ACCOUNT EXPECTED 2018 IMPACT OF RAPRO ACQUISITION, TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH IS TO BE IN RANGE OF 8.0%-11.0% IN 2018

* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION - ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $738 MILLION TO $758 MILLION FOR 2018