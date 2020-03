March 27 (Reuters) - Gates Industrial Corporation PLC :

* GATES INDUSTRIAL- PRODUCTION FACILITIES OUTSIDE OF CHINA ARE CURRENTLY FULLY OPERATIONAL, WITH EXCEPTION OF THOSE IN INDIA

* GATES INDUSTRIAL- FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 28, 2019, NET SALES IN INDIA COMPRISED LESS THAN FIVE PERCENT OF COMPANY'S TOTAL NET SALES