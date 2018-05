May 2 (Reuters) - Gateway Lifestyle Group:

* EXPECTS NEW HOME SETTLEMENTS IN A RANGE OF 230 TO 240, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 250 SETTLEMENTS FOR FULL YEAR

* ANNUALISED LONG TERM REVENUE AT 30 JUNE 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $55 MILLION

* EXPECT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS TO BE IN RANGE OF 2-4% GROWTH FOR FY18