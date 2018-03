March 19 (Reuters) - Gateway Lifestyle Group:

* ‍ACQUIRES TWO RESIDENTIAL LAND LEASE COMMUNITIES IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA FOR $45 MILLION​

* PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE PREDOMINANTLY FUNDED FROM EXISTING SYNDICATED DEBT FACILITY

* INCREASED DEBT FACILITY LIMIT TO $280 MILLION AND WEIGHTED AVERAGE MATURITY BY EXTENDING TENURE ON A $70 MILLION TRANCHE TO FEB 2020.