March 30 (Reuters) - GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG:

* EBIT ADJUSTED IN 2019 INCREASED BY AROUND 117% TO EUR 158.9 MILLION

* PROFIT AFTER TAX IN 2019 REACHED EUR 127.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 33.2 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND IS PLANNED TO BE INCREASED TO EUR 0.30 PER DIVIDEND-ENTITLED SHARE

* CANNOT YET FINALLY ESTIMATE EXTENT AND EFFECTS OF CORONA PANDEMIC ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN 2020