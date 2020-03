BRIEF-Gattaca PLC HY Continuing Underlying Profit Down 60%

March 27 (Reuters) - Gattaca PLC:

* HY CONTINUING UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £2.7M (2019 H1: £6.8M), DOWN 60% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* HY NET DEBT REDUCED TO £3.1M (31 JULY 2019: £24.8M; 31 JANUARY 2019: £27.8M)

* HY GROUP CONTINUING UNDERLYING NFI OF £32.2 MILLION, DOWN 12% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* SEEING SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN PERMANENT PLACEMENTS & REDUCTION IN ACTIVE CONTRACTORS, CORE BUSINESS, OF ABOUT 20% FROM PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS

* WE WILL NOT BE IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE MEANINGFUL GUIDANCE ON FY20

* GATTACA PLC - IN DIALOGUE WITH ITS BANK AND BOARD EXPECTS TO REACH AN AGREEMENT ON REVISED TERMS THAT WILL ADDRESS ANY COVENANT ISSUES