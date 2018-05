BRIEF-GATX Corp - Entered Into An Underwriting Agreement With Underwriters

May 4 (Reuters) - GATX Corp:

* GATX CORP - ENTERED INTO AN UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH UNDERWRITERS, DATED MAY 3, 2018 - SEC FILING

* GATX CORP - UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASEN $300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.550% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* GATX CORP - NOTES WILL BE ISSUED UNDER INDENTURE, DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2008, BETWEEN GATX AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

* GATX CORP - UNDERWRITERS ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER NOTES AGAINST PAYMENT ON MAY 7, 2018