BRIEF-Gaumont FY Net Loss Group Share Widens To EUR 38.5 Mln

March 10 (Reuters) - GAUMONT SA:

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 38.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR 2019 AMOUNTED TO € 212.1 MILLION COMPARED TO € 196.2 MILLION THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON GAUMONT’S ACTIVITY. TO DATE, THE SHOOTING OF FILMS AND SERIES CONTINUES NORMALLY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO THIS DAY FILMING OF ALL FILMS AND SHOWS PROCEEDS NORMALLY

* NET DEBT STOOD AT €30.4 MILLION AT 31 DEC 2019, COMPARED WITH NET CASH OF €20.1 MILLION AT 31 DEC 2018

* OUTLOOK: THIRTEEN FILMS HAVE BEEN RELEASED OR WILL BE RELEASED IN CINEMAS IN 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FILMING OF FILMS SCHEDULED FOR RELEASE IN 2020 IS FINISHED

* CONSOLIDATED EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP AMOUNTED TO € 230.2 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 COMPARED TO € 272.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2018.

* OUTLOOK: THIRTEEN TELEVISION WORKS TO BE DELIVERED IN 2020