BRIEF-Gaussin FY EBITDA Turns To Profit Of 3.5 Million Euros

March 25 (Reuters) - Gaussin SA:

* FY EBITDA UP TO 3.5 M EUR

* GROUP INTENDS TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF ITS BUSINESS PRODUCTION AND MANAGES AT BEST ITS ORDER BOOK ESTIMATED AT 26.1 MEUR

* GAUSSIN’S OBJECTIVE IS TO DEVELOP RAPIDLY INTERNATIONAL SALES

* NET INCOME FOR 2019 WAS NEGATIVE AT € -2.9 MILLION COMPARED WITH A LOSS OF € -14.0 MILLION IN 2018

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS REACHED €3.4 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* GROUP'S DEBT AND BORROWINGS REMAIN STABLE AT €10.1 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019