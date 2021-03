BRIEF-Gavi Says COVAX Updated Participants On Delivery Delays For Vaccines From SII And AstraZeneca

March 25 (Reuters) -

* GAVI SAYS COVAX UPDATES PARTICIPANTS ON DELIVERY DELAYS FOR VACCINES FROM SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA (SII) AND ASTRAZENECA

* GAVI SAYS COVAX FACILITY NOTIFIED PARTICIPATING ECONOMIES THAT DELIVERIES OF DOSES FROM SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA (SII) TO BE DELAYED IN MARCH & APRIL

* GAVI SAYS DELAYS IN SECURING SUPPLIES OF SII-PRODUCED COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES ARE DUE TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR COVID-19 VACCINES IN INDIA

* GAVI SAYS COVAX AND THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA REMAIN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ENSURE SOME SUPPLIES ARE COMPLETED DURING MARCH AND APRIL

* GAVI SAYS COVAX HAS NOTIFIED ALL AFFECTED ECONOMIES OF POTENTIAL DELAYS

* GAVI SAYS COVAX INFORMED PARTICIPANTS ALLOCATED ASTRAZENECA-MANUFACTURED DOSES THAT SOME FIRST DELIVERIES DUE IN MARCH NOW SET TO TAKE PLACE IN APRIL

* GAVI SAYS ASTRAZENECA IS WORKING TO ENABLE INITIAL SUPPLY TO 82 COUNTRIES THROUGH COVAX IN THE COMING WEEKS Source text : bit.ly/2NUTIEY