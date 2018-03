BRIEF-Gazit Globe Board Approves New Share Repurchase Program

March 29 (Reuters) - Gazit Globe Ltd:

* GAZIT GLOBE LTD SAYS BOARD APPROVED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - SEC FILING‍​

* GAZIT GLOBE LTD - CO MAY REPURCHASE UP TO NIS 250 MILLION OF SHARES ON MARKET OVER 1 YEAR PERIOD FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH MARCH 31, 2019‍​

* GAZIT GLOBE LTD - SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE FINANCED FROM CO’S INTERNAL RESOURCES

* GAZIT GLOBE LTD - CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL TAX LIABILITY DUE TO GAINS THAT MAY RESULT FROM SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM