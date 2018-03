BRIEF-Gazit-Globe Q4 rental income NIS 726 Million

March 28 (Reuters) - Gazit-Globe Ltd:

* Q4 RENTAL INCOME NIS 726 MILLION (US$ 209 MILLION) COMPARED TO NIS 712 MILLION (US$ 205 MILLION) IN THE SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR.

* NOI FOR Q4 TOTALED NIS 483 MILLION (US$ 139 MILLION) VERSUS NIS 484 MILLION (US$ 140 MILLION) IN Q4 LAST YEAR‍​

* GAZIT GLOBE - Q4 FFO NIS 162 MILLION (US$ 46.7 MILLION), OR NIS 0.84 PER SHARE (US$ 0.24),

* SAME PROPERTY NOI IN Q4 INCREASED BY 2.0% COMPARED TO THE SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR