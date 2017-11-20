BRIEF-Gazit-Globe reports Q3 economic FFO per share of NIS 0.95

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gazit Globe Ltd-

* Gazit-Globe report third quarter 2017 financial results‍​

* Qtrly economic FFO totaled NIS 186 million (US$ 53 million), or NIS 0.95 per share (US$ 0.27 per share)‍​

* Occupancy rate as of September 30, 2017 is at 95.3% versus 95.6% as of December 31, 2016‍​

* Qtrly property rental income NIS 718 million versus NIS 699‍​ million

* Qtrly diluted net loss per share attributable to equity holders of company NIS 0.95

* Qtrly cash flow from operating activities totaled NIS 410 million, compared with NIS 564 million in same quarter last year

* Expects FY 2017 economic FFO in range of NIS 688 million to NIS 700 million and economic FFO per share in range of NIS 3.53 to NIS 3.59 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nNDL824B91] Further company coverage: