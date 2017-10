Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gazit Globe Ltd

* Says units sold of 1,055,758 shares of common stock of Regency Centers Corp representing about 0.6% of outstanding share capital of Regency‍​

* Says company now holds about 10.9% of outstanding share capital and voting power of Regency‍​

* Says deal for an aggregate consideration of approximately $68 million - SEC filing‍​ Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2wVa2en] Further company coverage: