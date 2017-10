BRIEF-Gazprom receives offer to buy Enel Russia's coal plant

Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* GAZPROM HAS RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM ENEL RUSSIA‘S CONSULTANT TO BUY REFTINSKAYA GRES AND IS CONSIDERING IT, GAZPROM ENERGOHOLDING HEAD DENIS FEDOROV TOLD REUTERS

* “WE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM SBERBANK..., WE‘RE CONSIDERING IT”, HE SAID

* ITALY‘S ENEL CEO SAID EARLIER IN SEPT. THE COMPANY, WHICH AGAIN PUT UP FOR SALE RUSSIA‘S BIGGEST COAL POWER PLANT, HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FROM POTENTIAL BUYERS INCLUDING FROM OUTSIDE OF RUSSIA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)