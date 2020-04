BRIEF-GB Group Sees FY Total Rev To Grow By 38.7%

April 22 (Reuters) - GB Group PLC:

* GB GROUP PLC - TOTAL REVENUE FOR YEAR IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY 38.7% AT £199 MILLION

* GB GROUP PLC - EXPECTS TO REPORT FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY £47 MILLION

* GB GROUP PLC - NET DEBT BALANCE AT 31 MARCH 2020 WAS £35 MILLION (2019: £66 MILLION NET DEBT)

* GB GROUP PLC - SOME LIMITED FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 IN FINAL QUARTER

* GB GROUP PLC - SAW SOME MODEST IMPACT TO REVENUES IN PERIOD STARTING IN CHINA IN JANUARY AND MORE BROADLY IN ASIA PACIFIC FROM FEBRUARY

* GB GROUP PLC - CHINESE OPERATION IS NOW COMING BACK OUT OF SHUTDOWN

* GB GROUP PLC - ACTION TAKEN BY MANAGEMENT TO REDUCE DISCRETIONARY COSTS AND PRESERVE LIQUIDITY

* GB GROUP PLC - ACTIONS INCLUDE AN IMMEDIATE GROUP-WIDE PAY FREEZE AND A PAUSING OF ALL NON-ESSENTIAL RECRUITMENT

* GB GROUP PLC - EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS’ BONUS PAYMENTS ACCRUED FOR FY20 HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED.

* GB GROUP PLC - BOARD DOES NOT INTEND TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* GB GROUP PLC - BOARD HAS CONCLUDED THAT IT IS ALSO PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW GUIDANCE FROM MARKET

* GB GROUP PLC - FINANCIAL HEADROOM OF £75 MILLION IN ADDITION TO AN UNUSED BUT AVAILABLE ACCORDION OPTION OF £30 MILLION