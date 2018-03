March 21 (Reuters) - GBK BETEILIGUNGEN AG:

* IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017, A RESULT OF 3.5 MILLION EUROS WAS ACHIEVED

* PROPOSES BASIC DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PLUS A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.60, TOTAL EUR 0.70 PER SHARE