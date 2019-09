BRIEF-GBL Completes Placement Of Exchangeable Bond For Existing Shares Of Lafargeholcim

Sept 6 (Reuters) - GBL:

* PLACEMENT BY GBL OF A EUR 750M EXCHANGEABLE BOND FOR EXISTING REGISTERED SHARES OF LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD DUE DECEMBER 30, 2022

* BONDS WILL NOT BEAR INTEREST AND WILL HAVE A MATURITY OF ABOUT 3 YEARS AND 4 MONTH

* SETTLEMENT OF THE BONDS IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON SEPT 11, 2019

* BONDS WILL INITIALLY RELATE TO ABOUT 13.2 MILLION LAFARGEHOLCIM SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 2.1% OF CAPITAL

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR THE GENERAL PURPOSES OF GBL