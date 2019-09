BRIEF-GBL Launches Exchangeable Bond Of About 750 Million Euros For Existing Registered Shares Of LafargeHolcim

Sept 6 (Reuters) - GROEP BRUSSEL LAMBERT NV:

* LAUNCH BY GBL OF AN APPROXIMATELY EUR 750M EXCHANGEABLE BOND FOR EXISTING REGISTERED SHARES OF LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD DUE 30 DECEMBER 2022

* BONDS WILL NOT BEAR INTEREST

* BONDS WILL HAVE MATURITY OF ABOUT 3 YEARS AND 4 MONTHS EXCEPT IN CASE OF EARLY REDEMPTION

* BONDS TO BE OFFERED AT ISSUE PRICE OF BETWEEN 101.00% AND 102.50% OF THEIR PRINICPAL AMOUNT AND REDEEMED AT THEIR PRINICPAL AMOUNT AT MATURITY, CORESPONDING TO ANNUAL YIELD MATURITY OF BETWEEN -0.75% AND -0.30% Source text: bit.ly/2kvMkkE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)