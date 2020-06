June 24 (Reuters) - Global Blood Therapeutics Inc:

* GBT ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SEEK REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OXBRYTA® (VOXELOTOR) TO TREAT SICKLE CELL PATIENTS IN EUROPE

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS - MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION SUBMISSION PLANNED BY MID-2021

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - ALSO INTENDS TO INITIATE AN EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM IN EUROPE