June 8 (Reuters) - Global Blood Therapeutics Inc:

* GBT ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SEEK EXPANDED LABELING FOR OXBRYTA® (VOXELOTOR) TO TREAT CHILDREN AGES 4 TO 11 YEARS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMISSION PLANNED BY MID-2021

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS - TO SUBMIT NDA FOR OXBRYTA FOR TREATMENT OF SCD IN CHILDREN AGES 4 TO 11 YEARS UNDER FDA'S ACCELERATED APPROVAL PATHWAY