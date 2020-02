BRIEF-GBT Posts Quarterly Loss Per Share Of $1.59

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Global Blood Therapeutics Inc:

* GBT REPORTS RECENT BUSINESS PROGRESS AND FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.59

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-1.24 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TOTAL PRODUCT SALES, NET FOR Q4 OF 2019 WAS $2.1 MILLION, DRIVEN BY INITIAL SALES OF OXBRYTA

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS- CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED $695.0 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2019, COMPARED WITH $591.8 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: