BRIEF-GBT Signs Licensing Agreement For Inclacumab To Treat Vaso-Occlusive Crisis

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Global Blood Therapeutics Inc:

* GBT EXPANDS SICKLE CELL DISEASE PIPELINE WITH WORLDWIDE LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR INCLACUMAB FOR THE TREATMENT OF VASO-OCCLUSIVE CRISIS

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF INCLACUMAB

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - GBT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF INCLACUMAB WORLDWIDE

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - ROCHE WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $2.0 MILLION FROM GBT

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - ROCHE IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO ABOUT $125 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE INDICATION

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - GBT HAS ALREADY BEGUN PROCESS OF TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER FROM ROCHE TO A CONTRACT MANUFACTURING ORGANIZATION

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS SUBMITTING IND APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR INCLACUMAB IN 2021

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS - ADDITIONALLY, ROCHE IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON NET REVENUES FOR INCLACUMAB