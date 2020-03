March 30 (Reuters) - GCCP Resources Ltd:

* GROUP’S QUARRY MINING OPERATION IS EXPECTED TO RESUME ON 15 APRIL 2020

* IN MIDST OF APPLYING PERMITS TO RESUME OPERATIONS WITH A MINIMUM WORKFORCE DURING MCO PERIOD TO RELEVANT AUTHORITIES

* GROUP HAS STOPPED ALL MINING AND QUARRYING ACTIVITIES ON 18 MARCH 2020, AND WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL 14 APRIL 2020