Feb 28 (Reuters) - GCI Liberty Inc:

* GCI LIBERTY INC - FOURTH QUARTER REVENUES WERE $236 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $4 MILLION SEQUENTIALLY AND $3 MILLION FROM THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016‍​

* GCI LIBERTY INC - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $170 MILLION IN 2018

* GCI LIBERTY INC QTRLY NET INCOME OF $48 MILLION