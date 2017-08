Aug 2 (Reuters) - General Communication Inc

* GCI reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $224 million

* General Communication Inc - ‍are narrowing our pro forma EBITDA guidance to be between $300 million and $315 million in 2017​

* General Communication Inc - ‍capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $165 million in 2017​

* Q2 net loss $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: