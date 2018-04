April 25 (Reuters) - GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* CINDA FINANCIAL LEASING BUYS CERTAIN ASSETS RELATED TO PROJECT IN XIAO HAO TU VILLAGE FROM YULIN LONGYUAN FOR RMB600 MILLION

* FOLLOWING ACQUISITION, CINDA FINANCIAL LEASING TO LEASE YULIN LEASED ASSETS TO YULIN LONGYUAN FOR 9 YEARS AT RMB751.9 MLN