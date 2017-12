Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* CINDA FINANCIAL LEASING SHALL PURCHASE RUICHENG LEASED ASSETS FROM RUICHENG GCL AT A CONSIDERATION OF RMB450 MILLION

* ‍CINDA FINANCIAL LEASING, AS LESSOR, SHALL LEASE RUICHENG LEASED ASSETS TO RUICHENG GCL, FOR 8 YEARS AT RMB551.5 MILLION​