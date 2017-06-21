BRIEF-GCL New Energy Holdings says GNE group enters Yulin Finance Lease Agreements

June 21 (Reuters) - GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd

* GNE Group entered into Yulin finance lease agreements with China Financial

* China financial agreed to purchase from nanjing gcl new energy yulin leased assets for rmb488.3 million

* China Financial to lease Yulin leased assets to Yulin Yushen for an estimated aggregate lease consideration of rmb669 million

* In addition, Yulin Yushen shall pay an administrative fee to china financial in sum of rmb17 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: