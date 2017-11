Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd

* Announces ‍co-operation framework agreement for establishment of investment fund with Taiping Financial Holdings​

* ‍Taiping Financial or its affiliates will lead establishment of investment fund with fund size of about HK$8.00 billion​

* Establishment of fund to invest in GNE by way of subscription of new GNE shares and convertible bonds​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: