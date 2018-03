March 15 (Reuters) - Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* FY PRELIM ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB764 MILLION VERSUS RMB299​ MILLION

* FY PRELIMINARY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB3,942 MILLION VERSUS RMB2,246 MLN‍​