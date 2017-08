Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gcl-poly Energy Holdings Ltd

* On 2 AUG, U.S bankruptcy court for Southern District Of New York approved stipulated order, and escrow monies have been released

* Escrow arrangement is terminated, and escrow agent will be discharged from its duties thereunder

* Further, neither company nor sellers shall have any further obligations in respect of escrow arrangement