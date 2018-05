May 8 (Reuters) - GCP Applied Technologies Inc:

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES R.I.W. LIMITED

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION.

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC - ACQUIRED U.K.-BASED R.I.W. LIMITED , A SUPPLIER OF WATERPROOFING PRODUCTS