BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies Proposes Private Offering Of Senior Notes

March 26 (Reuters) - Gcp Applied Technologies Inc:

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC - INTENDS TO OFFER SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES - ‍GCP INTENDS TO AMEND EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE REVOLVING COMMITMENTS THEREUNDER TO UP TO $350 MILLION​

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES - INTENDS TO AMEND EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO EXTEND MATURITY THEREOF BY ABOUT TWO YEARS

* GCP APPLIED-TO USE OFFERING'S PROCEEDS ,WITH UP TO $50 MILLION OF BORROWINGS & CASH ON HAND TO REDEEM $525 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING 9.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​