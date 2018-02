BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies Reports Qtrly Adj.Shr $0.24

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gcp Applied Technologies Inc:

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY NET SALES $289.5 MILLION VERSUS $261.4 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ‍$0.96​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH OF 5% TO 10% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY‍​

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $0.84 TO $1.03

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW $35 MILLION TO $45 MILLION

* GCP APPLIED - 4Q17 AND 2017 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDE $81.7 MILLION INCOME TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO PROVISIONAL ESTIMATE OF U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: [reut.rs/2EWsrvY] Further company coverage: