BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies Reports Qtrly Net Sales $250.2 Mln

May 8 (Reuters) - GCP Applied Technologies Inc:

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES - REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR NET SALES, CONSTANT CURRENCY, ADJUSTED EBIT, ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES - INCREASING 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE DUE TO COMPLETION OF REFINANCING TRANSACTIONS ON APRIL 10

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC - QTRLY NET SALES $250.2 MILLION, UP 11.1 PERCENT

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $0.99 TO $1.18