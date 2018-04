April 10 (Reuters) - GCP Applied Technologies Inc:

* GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON APRIL 10, 2018, ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $350 MILLION

* SECOND AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO APRIL 2023, DOES NOT CHANGE INTEREST RATE MARGINS