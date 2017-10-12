FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies says sees 2017 ‍adjusted EPS $0.60 to $0.65​
October 12, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies says sees 2017 ‍adjusted EPS $0.60 to $0.65​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GCP Applied Technologies Inc

* GCP Applied Technologies revises 2017 outlook

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc - ‍sees 2017 net sales, constant currency growth of 4% to 6%​

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc -sees 2017 ‍adjusted EPS $0.60 to $0.65​

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc - sees 2017 ‍adjusted free cash flow $25 million to $35 million​

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc - ‍ for Q3 of 2017, GCP expects constant currency sales of $276 million to $282 million​

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc - reduced its outlook for 2017 as a result of weaker than expected construction activity and disruptions to customer operations ​

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc - ‍ for Q3 of 2017, GCP expects adjusted EBIT of $36 million to $38 million and adjusted EPS of $0.17 to $0.21​

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc - ‍ GCP expects its cash balance at end of year to be approximately $600 million​

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc - ‍deconsolidation of Venezuela operations expected to result in a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $35 million​

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc - ‍revised guidance for 2017 excludes financial results of its Venezuela operations beginning July 3, 2017​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $311.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

