BRIEF-Gcp Student Living - Portfolio Update And Covid-19

GCP Student Living PLC:

* GCP STUDENT LIVING - PORTFOLIO UPDATE AND COVID-19

* GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC - SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVENUES FOR 2019/20 ACADEMIC YEAR HAVE BEEN RECEIVED

* GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC - DIRECT LET BOOKINGS FOR FORTHCOMING 2020/21 ACADEMIC YEAR ARE AHEAD OF BOOKINGS AS COMPARED WITH SAME TIME LAST YEAR

* GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC - EXPECTS TO RECEIVE MATERIALLY REDUCED REVENUES THAN BUDGETED FOR FINAL TERM OF CURRENT ACADEMIC YEAR

* GCP - WILL LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON REQUESTS TO FORGO RENTS BY RESIDENTS SEEKING TO RETURN HOME FOR REMAINDER OF ACADEMIC YEAR ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS

* GCP STUDENT LIVING - INTEND TO MAINTAIN 3RD INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 AT LEVEL WHICH IS COMPARABLE TO PREVIOUS QUARTER