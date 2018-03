Feb 28 (Reuters) - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc :

* . RELEASES ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 2017 REVENUE OF $247.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $18.8 MILLION, OR 8.2%, OVER Q4 2016

* NET INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO $0.17 PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.23, REVENUE VIEW C$248.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S