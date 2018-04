April 18 (Reuters) - GDS Holdings Ltd:

* GDS ACQUIRES THIRD DATA CENTER IN GUANGZHOU

* GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADDITION OF GZ3, WHEN FULLY DEVELOPED, WILL DOUBLE COMPANY’S TOTAL CAPACITY IN GUANGZHOU MARKET

* GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS