April 7 (Reuters) - GDS Global Ltd:

* UPDATES ON OPERATIONS ARISING FROM CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES BY SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT

* GROUP TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND MOST OF ITS OPERATIONS COMPRISING MANUFACTURING FACILITY OF DOOR & SHUTTER SYSTEMS, AMONG OTHERS

* GROUP WILL HOWEVER CONTINUE TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES TO ESSENTIAL SECTORS