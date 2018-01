Jan 23 (Reuters) - GDS Holdings Ltd:

* GDS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ADSS

* GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ANNOUNCED THAT IT INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL 8.0 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

* GDS HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING IN CONNECTION WITH DEVELOPMENT & ACQUISITION OF NEW DATA CENTERS​