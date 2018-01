Jan 4 (Reuters) - GDS Holdings Ltd:

* GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ‍ENTERED LOI WITH SDIC, CHINA UNICOM, AND CHINA TELECOM FOR DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT IN UPCOMING MARKETS IN CHINA​